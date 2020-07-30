JUST IN
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 80.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.75% to Rs 3218.67 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 80.30% to Rs 298.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 165.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.75% to Rs 3218.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2854.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3218.672854.69 13 OPM %18.3415.48 -PBDT531.05340.19 56 PBT460.27270.80 70 NP298.78165.71 80

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 08:26 IST

