Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 80.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.75% to Rs 3218.67 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 80.30% to Rs 298.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 165.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.75% to Rs 3218.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2854.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3218.672854.6918.3415.48531.05340.19460.27270.80298.78165.71

