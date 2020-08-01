JUST IN
Chandni Machines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 982.77% to Rs 41.47 crore

Net profit of Chandni Machines reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 982.77% to Rs 41.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 327.91% to Rs 48.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales41.473.83 983 48.1411.25 328 OPM %1.30-26.11 --0.31-2.93 - PBDT0.60-0.92 LP 0.120.14 -14 PBT0.56-0.93 LP 0.040.13 -69 NP0.40-0.66 LP 0.010.09 -89

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 09:38 IST

