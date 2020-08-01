Manpasand Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 97.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 95.53% to Rs 6.27 croreNet Loss of Manpasand Beverages reported to Rs 97.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 646.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 95.53% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 140.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 190.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 591.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 93.58% to Rs 40.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 636.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.27140.17 -96 40.83636.08 -94 OPM %-156.46-37.68 --90.37-16.64 - PBDT-7.69-56.23 86 -36.35-105.28 65 PBT-28.96-81.62 65 -122.16-206.70 41 NP-97.24-646.51 85 -190.44-591.87 68
