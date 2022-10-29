Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.14% to Rs 4.43 crore

Net profit of Chemiesynth (Vapi) declined 90.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.14% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.436.0811.0617.600.330.960.060.730.060.60

