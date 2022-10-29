JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jumbo Bag reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 27.14% to Rs 4.43 crore

Net profit of Chemiesynth (Vapi) declined 90.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.14% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.436.08 -27 OPM %11.0617.60 -PBDT0.330.96 -66 PBT0.060.73 -92 NP0.060.60 -90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 18:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU