Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit rises 286.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.50% to Rs 522.91 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards rose 286.65% to Rs 106.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.50% to Rs 522.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 332.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.522.91332.0026.7012.03152.3346.31140.6836.33106.2927.49

