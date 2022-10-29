Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit rises 286.65% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 57.50% to Rs 522.91 croreNet profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards rose 286.65% to Rs 106.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.50% to Rs 522.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 332.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales522.91332.00 58 OPM %26.7012.03 -PBDT152.3346.31 229 PBT140.6836.33 287 NP106.2927.49 287
