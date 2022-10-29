Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 65.63% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 61.11% to Rs 0.28 croreNet profit of Moongipa Capital Finance declined 65.63% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 61.11% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.280.72 -61 OPM %39.2983.33 -PBDT0.280.86 -67 PBT0.260.84 -69 NP0.220.64 -66
