Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 65.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 61.11% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of Moongipa Capital Finance declined 65.63% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 61.11% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

