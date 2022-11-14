Chemtech Industrial Valves reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the March 2022 quarter
Vital Chemtech IPO opens on October 31, 2022, to raise Rs 64.64 cr
Atam Valves standalone net profit rises 2466.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Triton Valves reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter
KSB Limited registers outstanding growth in the third quarter- Jul'22 to Sept'22
-
Sales rise 60.00% to Rs 4.08 croreNet profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.082.55 60 OPM %11.037.84 -PBDT0.19-0.15 LP PBT-0.03-0.40 93 NP0.02-0.39 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU