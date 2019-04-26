China Market extends losses on stimulus worries

Headline indices of the Mainland equity market tumbled on Friday, 26 April 2019, as risk aversion selloff continued amid fears that may scale back its stimulus measures after signs of economic stabilization. Meanwhile, caution ahead of Sino-U. S. trade talk next week also weighed on sentiments. At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.2%, or 37.43 points, to 3,086.40. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 1.33%, or 22.45 points, to 1,665.80. The blue-chip CSI300 index shed 1.33%, or 52.55 points, to 3,889.27. For the week, Shanghai Composite Index and CSI300 index both lost 5.6 percent, their biggest weekly decline since Oct. 12, 2018.

China's central has no intent to tighten or relax monetary policy, a said on Thursday, as the market debates how much more support will give the economy after surprisingly resilient data was released last week.

Face-to-face talks are set to resume in next week. U. S. said on Thursday he would soon host Chinese leader at the White House, setting the stage for a possible agreement on trade between the world's two largest

The said on Tuesday that and U.

S. Trade would travel to for additional talks on a trade dispute that has led to tit-for-tat tariffs between the two countries. Chinese Liu He, who will lead the Beijing talks for China, will also travel to for more discussions starting on May 8, it said. "The subjects of next week's discussions will cover trade issues including intellectual property, forced technology transfer, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, services, purchases, and enforcement," the said. Beijing and are seeking a deal to end a bitter trade war that has cost them billions of dollars, disrupted supply chains and rattled financial markets. Trump has said he expects to finalise the deal in a meeting with Xi.

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan appreciated against the U. S. dollar on Friday, due to strong mid-point fixing by central and after pledged to keep the currency stable. Prior to the market opening, the of (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.7307 per dollar, the same as the previous day's fix. At 07:05 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.735 per U. S. dollar, 0.15% firmer than the previous close of 6.7448.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)