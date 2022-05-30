China Market gains as easing COVID restriction

The Mainland China market finished session higher on Wednesday, 25 May 2022, on economic growth optimism as Shanghai inched closer to a planned end to a two-month coronavirus lockdown set for Wednesday.
At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index increased by 0.6%, or 18.82 points, to 3,149.06. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.07%, or 20.86 points, to 1,975.89. The blue-chip CSI300 index grew 0.69%, or 27.72 points, to 4,029.02.
The Beijing and Shanghai reopening narrative has boosted risk sentiment. Shanghai authorities is aiming to exit a two-month COVID lockdown conditions and will allow businesses to resume work from Wednesday, 1 June 2022, while Beijing reopened some parts of public transport on Sunday as well as some malls as infections stabilized. Strict movement restrictions in key Chinese cities have severely hit the nation's economy.
Risk appetite was also supported by stimulus measures announced by Shanghai authorities to support the economy.
Shanghai, the country's commercial capital, announced tax breaks and subsidies to help businesses recover from a two-month shutdown.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan strengthened against the U. S. dollar on Monday, despite weaker mid-point fixing by central bank and as the dollar drifted lower on easing domestic COVID-19 lockdowns and diminished expectations that rate rises by the U. S. Federal Reserve. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7048 per dollar, 0.51% firmer than the previous fix of 6.7387. Spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.7053 per dollar and firmed to 6.6457, and was changing hands at 6.6536 late afternoon today, which was 0.67% firmer than Friday's late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU