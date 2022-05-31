US Market closed on Monday for holiday

The US stock market closed on Monday, 30 May 2022, for Memorial Day holiday and will return to action on Tuesday.

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose on Monday, boosted by a relaxation of Covid controls over the weekend in the major Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai. The major European markets all moved to the upside on the day.

However, gains were limited as investors look ahead to major economic data releases later in the week. Several major data releases are expected later in the week.

China is set to announce its official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for May on Tuesday. U. S. jobs data is expected Friday.

