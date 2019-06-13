China Stocks end mixed

The Mainland equity market closed mixed after recouping early losses on Thursday, 13 June 2019, on hopes of further measures to bolster the after statement that would soon unveil more policies to bolster growth amid rising US trade pressure. At closing bell, the benchmark Composite Index eased 0.05%, or 1.36 points, to 2,910.74. The Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.3%, or 4.39 points, to 1,532.79.

The blue- CSI300 index shed 0.15%, or 5.71 points, to 3,685.39.

said at a financial forum in on Thursday that Chinese regulators should step up support for the and keep ample liquidity in the financial system amid rising US trade pressure.

US declined to set a deadline on Wednesday for levying tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods and called the relationship with good but "testy" after walked back commitments for a trade deal.

CURRENCY NEWS: yuan was little softer against greenback on Thursday. Prior to the market opening on Thursday, the (PBOC) set its daily midpoint fixing almost unchanged from the previous one, a trend that has persisted over the past few weeks. The PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.8934 per dollar prior to market open, only 2 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.8932. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.9180 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9215 at midday, 27 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

