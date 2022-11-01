LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 24.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.03% to Rs 5096.35 croreNet profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 24.66% to Rs 311.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 249.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.03% to Rs 5096.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4717.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5096.354717.65 8 OPM %84.0881.09 -PBDT404.17325.51 24 PBT388.17311.93 24 NP311.33249.74 25
