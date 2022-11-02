Photon Capital Advisors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 400.00% to Rs 0.05 croreNet Loss of Photon Capital Advisors reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.050.01 400 OPM %-100.00-900.00 -PBDT-0.01-0.03 67 PBT-0.01-0.03 67 NP-0.01-0.03 67
