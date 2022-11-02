JUST IN
Vandana Knitwear standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6000.00% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of Vandana Knitwear rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6000.00% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.610.01 6000 OPM %-19.67-200.00 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.030.02 50

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 10:16 IST

