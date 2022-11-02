Vandana Knitwear standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6000.00% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of Vandana Knitwear rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6000.00% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.610.01-19.67-200.000.040.030.040.030.030.02

