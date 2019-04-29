Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company standalone net profit rises 2.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 29.50% to Rs 1885.08 crore

Net profit of rose 2.31% to Rs 291.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 285.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.50% to Rs 1885.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1455.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.17% to Rs 1186.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 918.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.61% to Rs 6991.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5479.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1885.081455.696991.975479.2377.5879.4778.1975.01476.34444.371878.631451.05461.35429.451823.151401.37291.86285.261186.15918.30

