Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company standalone net profit rises 2.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 29.50% to Rs 1885.08 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 2.31% to Rs 291.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 285.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.50% to Rs 1885.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1455.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.17% to Rs 1186.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 918.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.61% to Rs 6991.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5479.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1885.081455.69 29 6991.975479.23 28 OPM %77.5879.47 -78.1975.01 - PBDT476.34444.37 7 1878.631451.05 29 PBT461.35429.45 7 1823.151401.37 30 NP291.86285.26 2 1186.15918.30 29

First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 16:45 IST

