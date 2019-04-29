NELCO consolidated net profit rises 11.20% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 31.91% to Rs 51.51 croreNet profit of NELCO rose 11.20% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.91% to Rs 51.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 84.06% to Rs 22.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.67% to Rs 191.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 149.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales51.5139.05 32 191.01149.61 28 OPM %21.6520.95 -18.8416.80 - PBDT9.898.03 23 32.9824.71 33 PBT6.035.19 16 20.0215.22 32 NP4.273.84 11 22.2912.11 84
