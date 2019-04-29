NELCO consolidated net profit rises 11.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 31.91% to Rs 51.51 crore

Net profit of rose 11.20% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.91% to Rs 51.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.06% to Rs 22.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.67% to Rs 191.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 149.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

51.5139.05191.01149.6121.6520.9518.8416.809.898.0332.9824.716.035.1920.0215.224.273.8422.2912.11

