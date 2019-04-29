JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

China Market extends losses ahead of Sino-US trade talks, key economic data
Business Standard

Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 14.60% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 831.85 crore

Net profit of Persistent Systems rose 14.60% to Rs 84.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 831.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 752.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.85% to Rs 351.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 323.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 3365.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3033.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales831.85752.55 11 3365.943033.70 11 OPM %14.5114.40 -16.5315.45 - PBDT148.99140.44 6 643.59587.75 10 PBT111.3198.35 13 486.34429.26 13 NP84.4773.71 15 351.68323.09 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 16:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU