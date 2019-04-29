Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 14.60% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 831.85 crore

Net profit of rose 14.60% to Rs 84.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 831.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 752.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.85% to Rs 351.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 323.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 3365.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3033.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

831.85752.553365.943033.7014.5114.4016.5315.45148.99140.44643.59587.75111.3198.35486.34429.2684.4773.71351.68323.09

