Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 14.60% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 831.85 croreNet profit of Persistent Systems rose 14.60% to Rs 84.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 831.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 752.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.85% to Rs 351.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 323.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 3365.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3033.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales831.85752.55 11 3365.943033.70 11 OPM %14.5114.40 -16.5315.45 - PBDT148.99140.44 6 643.59587.75 10 PBT111.3198.35 13 486.34429.26 13 NP84.4773.71 15 351.68323.09 9
