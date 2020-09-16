Chordia Food Products consolidated net profit declines 79.25% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Chordia Food Products consolidated net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Allow higher workforce for factories in green, amber zones to meet rising demand: Parle Products
Indian begins export of major farm items amid COVID-19 lockdown: Govt
Banks non-food credit growth eases to 7.3% in February 2020
Nestle suspends operations, in talks with authorities over food products
-
Sales rise 3.46% to Rs 19.43 croreNet profit of Chordia Food Products declined 79.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 19.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.4318.78 3 OPM %3.767.19 -PBDT0.591.24 -52 PBT0.170.72 -76 NP0.110.53 -79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU