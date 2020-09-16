Chordia Food Products consolidated net profit declines 79.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.46% to Rs 19.43 crore

Net profit of Chordia Food Products declined 79.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 19.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.19.4318.783.767.190.591.240.170.720.110.53

