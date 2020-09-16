Premier reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Premier reported to Rs 20.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 28.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales01.70 -100 OPM %0-395.88 -PBDT-15.86-23.07 31 PBT-20.72-28.88 28 NP-20.72-28.88 28
