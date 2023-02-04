Chowgule Steamships consolidated net profit declines 97.02% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Chowgule Steamships declined 97.02% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales02.60 -100 OPM %093.08 -PBDT0.3633.84 -99 PBT0.2433.68 -99 NP1.0434.90 -97
