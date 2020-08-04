JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 18.18% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.21% to Rs 218.40 crore

Net profit of Cigniti Technologies rose 2.14% to Rs 29.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 218.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 207.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales218.40207.58 5 OPM %16.5115.25 -PBDT39.2933.59 17 PBT36.2730.73 18 NP29.1128.50 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 14:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU