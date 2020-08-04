Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.14% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.21% to Rs 218.40 croreNet profit of Cigniti Technologies rose 2.14% to Rs 29.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 218.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 207.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales218.40207.58 5 OPM %16.5115.25 -PBDT39.2933.59 17 PBT36.2730.73 18 NP29.1128.50 2
