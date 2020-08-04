Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.21% to Rs 218.40 crore

Net profit of Cigniti Technologies rose 2.14% to Rs 29.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 218.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 207.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.218.40207.5816.5115.2539.2933.5936.2730.7329.1128.50

