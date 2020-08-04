JUST IN
Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 18.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.67% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.67% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.430.75 -43 OPM %23.2616.00 -PBDT0.120.14 -14 PBT0.090.11 -18 NP0.090.11 -18

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 14:31 IST

