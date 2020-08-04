Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 18.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.67% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.67% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.430.7523.2616.000.120.140.090.110.090.11

