Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 18.18% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Duropack standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 42.67% to Rs 0.43 croreNet profit of Hybrid Financial Services declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.67% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.430.75 -43 OPM %23.2616.00 -PBDT0.120.14 -14 PBT0.090.11 -18 NP0.090.11 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU