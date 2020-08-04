Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 165.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 205.42 croreNet profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 165.50% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 205.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 181.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales205.42181.01 13 OPM %16.4710.31 -PBDT29.1715.15 93 PBT20.317.60 167 NP15.165.71 165
