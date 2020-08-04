Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 165.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 205.42 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 165.50% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 205.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 181.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.205.42181.0116.4710.3129.1715.1520.317.6015.165.71

