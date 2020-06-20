Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.41% to Rs 1.17 croreNet profit of Cil Securities declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.41% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 90.91% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 4.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.171.11 5 4.134.25 -3 OPM %9.4015.32 -3.878.47 - PBDT0.120.17 -29 0.170.39 -56 PBT0.090.13 -31 0.060.27 -78 NP0.080.10 -20 0.020.22 -91
