Zuari Agro Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 315.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.68% to Rs 1006.28 croreNet Loss of Zuari Agro Chemicals reported to Rs 315.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 252.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.68% to Rs 1006.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1999.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 801.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 288.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.08% to Rs 5017.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8102.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1006.281999.64 -50 5017.158102.90 -38 OPM %-11.680.35 --4.313.88 - PBDT-157.87-130.36 -21 -618.69-72.41 -754 PBT-188.46-153.39 -23 -729.31-159.87 -356 NP-315.58-252.37 -25 -801.96-288.38 -178
