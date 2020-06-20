Zuari Agro Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 320.66 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.11% to Rs 398.46 crore

Net profit of Zuari Agro Chemicals reported to Rs 320.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 246.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 70.11% to Rs 398.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1333.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 189.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 328.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.46% to Rs 2012.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4730.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

398.461333.042012.624730.96-38.39-1.77-22.291.90-226.25-133.80-807.37-201.91-239.36-144.11-857.75-244.70320.66-246.86-189.01-328.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)