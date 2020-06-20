JUST IN
Zuari Agro Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 320.66 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.11% to Rs 398.46 crore

Net profit of Zuari Agro Chemicals reported to Rs 320.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 246.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 70.11% to Rs 398.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1333.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 189.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 328.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.46% to Rs 2012.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4730.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales398.461333.04 -70 2012.624730.96 -57 OPM %-38.39-1.77 --22.291.90 - PBDT-226.25-133.80 -69 -807.37-201.91 -300 PBT-239.36-144.11 -66 -857.75-244.70 -251 NP320.66-246.86 LP -189.01-328.95 43

