Goyal Associates standalone net profit rises 184.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.51% to Rs 3.16 crore

Net profit of Goyal Associates rose 184.62% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.51% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 45.56% to Rs 3.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.163.38 -7 3.626.65 -46 OPM %9.18-7.69 -5.25-9.47 - PBDT0.390.13 200 0.19-0.63 LP PBT0.390.13 200 0.19-0.63 LP NP0.370.13 185 0.16-0.63 LP

First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 08:19 IST

