Vaswani Industries standalone net profit rises 411.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Interworld Digital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Vaswani Industries rose 411.43% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 86.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales86.6379.87 8 OPM %5.134.37 -PBDT2.801.59 76 PBT2.450.48 410 NP1.790.35 411

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 14:32 IST

