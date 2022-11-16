Vaswani Industries standalone net profit rises 411.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.46% to Rs 86.63 crore

Net profit of Vaswani Industries rose 411.43% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 86.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.86.6379.875.134.372.801.592.450.481.790.35

