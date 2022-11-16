Vaswani Industries standalone net profit rises 411.43% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.46% to Rs 86.63 croreNet profit of Vaswani Industries rose 411.43% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 86.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales86.6379.87 8 OPM %5.134.37 -PBDT2.801.59 76 PBT2.450.48 410 NP1.790.35 411
