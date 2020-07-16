Cipla allots 37,102 equity shares under ESOS

Cipla has allotted 37,102 equity shares of Rs.2/- each pursuant to exercise of the stock options by the option grantees under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013-A of the Company.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 1,61,26,16,206 /- comprising of 80,63,08,103 equity shares of face value Rs.2/- each.

