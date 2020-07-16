NTPC signs MoU with NIIF to explore investment opportunities in energy infrastructure

NTPC entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), acting through National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIFL), to explore opportunities for investments in areas like renewable energy, power distribution among other areas of mutual interest in India.

With this MoU, NTPC and NIIF aim to collaborate to further help India's vision of building sustainable and robust energy infrastructure in the country.

This partnership aims to bring together NTPC's technical expertise and NIIF's ability to raise capital and bring in global best practices by leveraging its existing relationships with leading players.

With a total installed capacity of 62110 MW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations.

NTPC targets to have nearly 30 GW of its overall power generation capacity from renewable energy sources by 2032.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)