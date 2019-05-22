JUST IN
Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.53 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 36.16% to Rs 110.77 crore

Net loss of Kisan Mouldings reported to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 8.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.16% to Rs 110.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 173.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.58% to Rs 533.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 559.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales110.77173.51 -36 533.68559.30 -5 OPM %3.3910.92 -5.547.42 - PBDT-4.0713.65 PL -1.7810.93 PL PBT-7.5310.21 PL -15.70-3.20 -391 NP-7.538.65 PL -9.680.43 PL

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 15:07 IST

