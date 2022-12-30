Cipla EU to invest 15 million euros in Ethris, collaborates for mRNA-based therapies

The drug major said its wholly-owned UK subsidiary, Cipla (EU), has signed definitive agreements for equity investment of 15 million euros in Ethris GmbH ("Ethris").

Ethris is a global leader in delivering mRNAs directly to the respiratory system including administration by inhalation. The company is rapidly advancing its mRNA pipeline of immuno-modulation, protein replacement therapies, and differentiated vaccines against viral infections,

Cipla said the investment will facilitate a long-term strategic partnership between the company and Ethris for the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapies and fast-track Cipla's participation in the mRNA space, enabling it to provide access to cutting-edge solutions developed by Ethris for the developing countries.

A collaboration agreement is signed concurrently with the definitive agreement, which paves a path to market Ethris' innovative portfolio in Cipla's key emerging markets.

The transaction is expected to get completed within 60 days from the date of signing of the agreement or such other time-period as may be mutually agreed between the parties in writing and shall be subject to completion of necessary regulatory formalities.

Umang Vohra, managing director & global chief executive officer of Cipla, said: "This collaboration accelerates our innovation journey and enables us to provide access to cutting-edge healthcare solutions to our patients. We expect mRNA-based therapies to be one of the key innovation levers for Cipla. This inhaled mRNA technology is a paradigm shift in the delivery mechanism and this partnership reinforces Cipla's strength in respiratory therapy in line with our aspiration of attaining global lung leadership."

Dr. Carsten Rudolph, CEO of Ethris stated: "We value this strategic relationship with Cipla that will build on our pioneering mRNA technology and our joint focus on bringing innovative treatments for respiratory diseases to patients. The investment supports the further development of our pipeline and our objective to leverage the power of mRNA-based therapeutics to treat a broad range of diseases."

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company. Its strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known.

The pharma major's consolidated net profit rose 10.9% to Rs 788.90 crore on 5.59% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 5,828.54 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Cipla rose 0.17% to Rs 1087.30 on Thursday, 29 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)