Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 130.39 points or 0.57% at 23172.79 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (up 6.63%), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 5.2%),Medicamen Biotech Ltd (up 3.5%),Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 2.44%),Cipla Ltd (up 2.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 2.17%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 1.79%), RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 1.59%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 1.56%), and Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 1.56%).

On the other hand, Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 4.15%), Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 2.73%), and Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 2.72%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 662.45 or 1.12% at 58457.27.

The Nifty 50 index was down 162.65 points or 0.92% at 17467.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 271.77 points or 0.93% at 29105.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 110.42 points or 1.21% at 8997.15.

On BSE,1149 shares were trading in green, 1637 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

