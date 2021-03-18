Cipla Ltd stays slippery

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 760.1, down 1.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 102.86% in last one year as compared to a 77.36% rally in NIFTY and a 74.78% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 760.1, down 1.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 14655.8. The Sensex is at 49635.3, down 0.33%.Cipla Ltd has lost around 5.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11787.5, down 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 763, down 1.63% on the day. Cipla Ltd jumped 102.86% in last one year as compared to a 77.36% rally in NIFTY and a 74.78% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 23.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)