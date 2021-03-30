IRCON spurts on bonus issue plan

IRCON International jumped 7.48% to Rs 86.95 after the PSU company said that its board will consider bonus issue of shares on Monday, 5 April 2021.The company's board at its meeting held on 15 February 2021, deferred the agenda of issuing bonus shares to its subsequent meeting. The board, however, declared an interim dividend for FY21 at Rs 1.30 per share.
IRCON International is an engineering and construction, specialized in transport infrastructure and is wholly owned by the Ministry of Railways. As on 30 September 2020, the Government of India held 89.18% stake in IRCON International.
On a consolidated basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined by 28.3% to Rs 102.10 crore on a 11.7% rise in net sales to Rs 1353.03 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU