IRCON spurts on bonus issue plan

IRCON International jumped 7.48% to Rs 86.95 after the PSU company said that its board will consider bonus issue of shares on Monday, 5 April 2021.

The company's board at its meeting held on 15 February 2021, deferred the agenda of issuing bonus shares to its subsequent meeting. The board, however, declared an interim dividend for FY21 at Rs 1.30 per share.

IRCON International is an engineering and construction, specialized in transport infrastructure and is wholly owned by the Ministry of Railways. As on 30 September 2020, the Government of India held 89.18% stake in IRCON International.

On a consolidated basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined by 28.3% to Rs 102.10 crore on a 11.7% rise in net sales to Rs 1353.03 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)