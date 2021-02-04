City Union Bank Ltd Falls 3.75%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Drops 1.19%

City Union Bank Ltd has lost 3.83% over last one month compared to 7.07% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 3.31% rise in the SENSEX

City Union Bank Ltd lost 3.75% today to trade at Rs 175.6. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 1.19% to quote at 38840.36. The index is up 7.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd decreased 2.75% and ICICI Bank Ltd lost 1.63% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 9.47 % over last one year compared to the 21.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

City Union Bank Ltd has lost 3.83% over last one month compared to 7.07% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 3.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 24689 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 238.95 on 07 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 110.1 on 07 Apr 2020.

