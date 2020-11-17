City Union Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 190.65, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.12% in last one year as compared to a 8.11% slide in NIFTY and a 5.84% slide in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 190.65, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 12848.9. The Sensex is at 43869.49, up 0.53%. City Union Bank Ltd has gained around 27.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 19.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15920.55, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.82 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

