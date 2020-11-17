Bank of Baroda soars around 1%

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 47.15, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 50.83% in last one year as compared to a 8.11% gain in NIFTY and a 6.73% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 47.15, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 12848.9. The Sensex is at 43869.49, up 0.53%. Bank of Baroda has added around 8.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has added around 19.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28594.3, up 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 137.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 325.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

