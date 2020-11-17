Tata Steel Ltd spurts 7.24%, up for third straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 527.85, up 7.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.73% in last one year as compared to a 8.11% gain in NIFTY and a 8.96% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 527.85, up 7.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 12848.9. The Sensex is at 43869.49, up 0.53%. Tata Steel Ltd has added around 33.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 16.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2694.15, up 2.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 440.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 190.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 528.85, up 7.32% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 28.73% in last one year as compared to a 8.11% gain in NIFTY and a 8.96% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 9.33 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

