National Aluminium Company Ltd in demand

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 36, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.99% in last one year as compared to a 8.11% jump in NIFTY and a 8.96% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 12848.9. The Sensex is at 43869.49, up 0.53%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 14.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 16.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2694.15, up 2.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 150.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 36, up 2.71% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is down 14.99% in last one year as compared to a 8.11% jump in NIFTY and a 8.96% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 34.22 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)