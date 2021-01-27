City Union Bank Ltd slides around 3%

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 168.5, down 3.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 31.62% in last one year as compared to a 16.73% rally in NIFTY and a 1.31% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 168.5, down 3.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 14072.2. The Sensex is at 47747.55, down 1.24%.City Union Bank Ltd has lost around 7.44% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17043.9, down 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.35 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)