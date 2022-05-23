City Union Bank Ltd spurts 1.64%, gains for third straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 127.1, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.93% in last one year as compared to a 7.63% gain in NIFTY and a 4.46% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 127.1, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 16357.6. The Sensex is at 54725.96, up 0.74%. City Union Bank Ltd has dropped around 5.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17410.5, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 126.95, up 1.56% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 13.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

