Nilkamal Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Apcotex Industries Ltd, Mayur Uniquoters Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd and VRL Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 May 2022.

Nilkamal Ltd soared 13.61% to Rs 2174 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3964 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 463 shares in the past one month.

Apcotex Industries Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 640.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14641 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55918 shares in the past one month.

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd surged 9.12% to Rs 384.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 62768 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48219 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd exploded 8.68% to Rs 489.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12574 shares in the past one month.

VRL Logistics Ltd spurt 7.89% to Rs 625.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 98168 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37715 shares in the past one month.

