Williamson Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 158.88 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 32.95% to Rs 7.57 crore

Net Loss of Williamson Financial Services reported to Rs 158.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.95% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 192.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 29.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 37.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

7.5711.2937.4235.28-1835.27163.33-295.0091.21-157.95-0.66-191.44-29.57-157.95-0.66-191.45-29.58-158.88-0.66-192.38-29.58

