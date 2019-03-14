JUST IN
Business Standard

TCS identifies blockchain platform solutions across industries

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it is developing solutions to drive scaled adoption of blockchain across industries, using technologies from Microsoft and R3, a leading enterprise blockchain software firm.

TCS has already identified and is developing five blockchain platforms that include, digital identity, track and trace, assets in common, asset monetization, and tokenization.

Across these horizontal platforms, TCS, has identified numerous solution opportunities and is building them out by leveraging their respective customer and partner networks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 14 2019. 14:40 IST

