JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tata Motors reports 14% fall in CV and PV domestic sales in June
Business Standard

Prakash Industries receives grant of surface right permission to operate Sirkaguttu Mines, Odisha

Capital Market 

Prakash Industries has received the grant of surface right permission to operate the Sirkaguttu Iron & Manganese Mines in Keonjhar District of Odisha.

The development of mines is being undertaken and iron ore extraction is likely to commence in a fortnight's time . The said iron ore mine has geological reserves of around 9.9 Million tonnes .

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 19:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU