Prakash Industries receives grant of surface right permission to operate Sirkaguttu Mines, Odisha

Prakash Industries has received the grant of surface right permission to operate the Sirkaguttu Iron & Manganese Mines in Keonjhar District of Odisha.

The development of mines is being undertaken and iron ore extraction is likely to commence in a fortnight's time . The said iron ore mine has geological reserves of around 9.9 Million tonnes .

