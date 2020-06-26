Coal India consolidated net profit declines 23.03% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 25597.43 croreNet profit of Coal India declined 23.03% to Rs 4637.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6025.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 25597.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26704.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.29% to Rs 16714.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17463.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.79% to Rs 89373.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92896.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales25597.4326704.27 -4 89373.3492896.08 -4 OPM %26.2930.85 -24.5326.92 - PBDT8476.809929.52 -15 27522.1630577.23 -10 PBT7447.408892.35 -16 24071.3227126.87 -11 NP4637.956025.38 -23 16714.1917463.07 -4
