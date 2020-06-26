Coal India consolidated net profit declines 23.03% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 25597.43 crore

Net profit of Coal India declined 23.03% to Rs 4637.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6025.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 25597.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26704.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.29% to Rs 16714.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17463.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.79% to Rs 89373.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92896.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

