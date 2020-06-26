Ruchi Soya Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 3190.96 crore

Net loss of Ruchi Soya Industries reported to Rs 41.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 32.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 3190.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3146.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 9900.03% to Rs 7672.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 13117.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12729.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3190.963146.33 1 13117.7912729.23 3 OPM %2.301.15 -3.060.96 - PBDT-2.5765.58 PL 346.15214.96 61 PBT-36.8232.11 PL 210.3876.72 174 NP-41.2532.11 PL 7672.0276.72 9900

