Sunteck Realty gains after decent Q4 biz update

Sunteck Realty rallied 2.83% to Rs 491.2 after the realtor's pre-sales jumped 36% year on year to Rs 503 crore in Q4 FY22.Pre-sales grew 43% on a sequential basis in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22. On a full‐year basis, the realtor had pre‐sales of Rs 1,303 crore in FY22, up 27% YoY.
Collections stood at Rs 404 crore in Q4 FY22, rising 50% quarter on quarter and 26% year on year. On a full‐year basis, collections came at Rs 1,053 crore in FY22, rising 35% YoY
Collections efficiency for FY22 stood at 81%, up from 76% in FY21. The announcement was made before market hours today, 12 April 2022.
Sunteck Realty (SRL) is one of the fastest growing Mumbai-based luxury real estate development companies. SRL focuses on a city centric development portfolio of about 40 million square feet spread across 28 projects.
On a consolidated basis, the realty company's net profit declined 52.3% to Rs 11.11 crore on a 41% fall in net sales to Rs 128.1 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU