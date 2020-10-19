Hisar Metal Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, AGC Networks Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd and Tata Steel Long Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 October 2020.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, AGC Networks Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd and Tata Steel Long Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 October 2020.

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 82.85 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2941 shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd surged 19.86% to Rs 3.38. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

AGC Networks Ltd spiked 15.98% to Rs 455. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24004 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 860 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Securities Ltd jumped 14.77% to Rs 42.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37041 shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd spurt 13.10% to Rs 472.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12714 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)